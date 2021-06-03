COURT HOUSE - The Middle Township Police Department has been awarded grant funding totaling $130,432 for the purchase of new body-worn cameras.
According to a release, the funding was received through the State of New Jersey Department of Law and Public Safety, Office of the Attorney General, and will be used to help offset the purchase of 64 new body cameras, eight transfer stations for the cameras, cloud-based storage, and evidence and redaction software. Middle Township police officers have been wearing body cameras since Jan. 1, 2017, and their cameras are approaching the end of their useful life.
“The use of body cameras has been an important tool for our officers to do their jobs effectively.” Chief Christopher Leusner stated. “The use of these cameras helps preserve evidence, promote greater transparency, and help build trust with the community. This grant is an important piece to help us continue to use this critical technology.”
“Middle Township was one of the first local communities to commit to funding body cameras five years ago,” Mayor Timothy Donohue stated. “Our plan was to move to these new generation cameras in the near future. We are happy to receive this substantial grant funding to make this important public safety upgrade for our officers and the community.”