WILDWOOD - The management organizations for the Wildwood Boardwalk and Downtown Wildwood Business District Jan. 27 presented their annual report, along with their 2021 budgets, to the Wildwood Board of Commissioners.
On the boardwalk, almost all the events and many fireworks shows were canceled in 2020, due to Covid, said the Wildwoods Special Improvement District (SID), the management corporation that oversees boardwalk operations, in its report.
SID stated, “It is hoped” five-night-a-week entertainment with marching bands, mummers, and weekly fireworks on Fridays will return in 2021.
The Wildwood Business Improvement District (BID), which manages downtown Wildwood, including Pacific Avenue, pointed to programming and events, centered at Byrne Plaza, as the backbone to financial revitalization for the area.
The management corporation also stated it is in favor of zoning portions of Pacific Avenue residential.
The management budgets - $535,450 for downtown and $300,000 for the boards - are scheduled to be up for second reading and adoption in February.