Rio Grande Ave. Wildwoods Logo - USE THIS ONE
File Photo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD - The management organizations for the Wildwood Boardwalk and Downtown Wildwood Business District Jan. 27 presented their annual report, along with their 2021 budgets, to the Wildwood Board of Commissioners.  

On the boardwalk, almost all the events and many fireworks shows were canceled in 2020, due to Covid, said the Wildwoods Special Improvement District (SID), the management corporation that oversees boardwalk operations, in its report.  

SID stated, “It is hoped” five-night-a-week entertainment with marching bands, mummers, and weekly fireworks on Fridays will return in 2021.  

The Wildwood Business Improvement District (BID), which manages downtown Wildwood, including Pacific Avenue, pointed to programming and events, centered at Byrne Plaza, as the backbone to financial revitalization for the area.  

The management corporation also stated it is in favor of zoning portions of Pacific Avenue residential. 

The management budgets - $535,450 for downtown and $300,000 for the boards - are scheduled to be up for second reading and adoption in February. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments