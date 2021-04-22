MT Logo

COURT HOUSE - Middle Township Committee April 19, once again, held off on introducing its 2021 budget introduction despite plans to do so 

On more than one occasion, Mayor Timothy Donohue said the loss of revenues due to the pandemic made this a challenging year for the municipal budget. 

According to Donohue, the municipality is waiting on “clarification on the use of federal stimulus funds.”  

The lack of a clear understanding concerning how these relief funds can be used is impacting other municipalities in the county, as well. Some introduced, but are reluctant to adopt, a 2021 budget without the appropriate guidance on the federal dollars. 

Following the meeting, Donohue said the municipality will introduce the budget at the committee's May 3 meeting. 

