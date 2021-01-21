NORTH WILDWOOD - At its Jan. 19 meeting, North Wildwood City Council approved a liquor license transfer to Gerald Curran, owner of Curran’s North Wildwood, which is expected to open on the corner of First and Olde New Jersey avenues Memorial Day weekend.
Curran, who will take over the building last occupied by The Establishment, owns bars in the Tacony section of Philadelphia and Bensalem, Pennsylvania. He opened the Tacony location, visible from I-95, in 2000, and Bensalem in 2007, he said.
Curran told the mayor and council he prides himself on running a family-friendly atmosphere, with an emphasis on food service. Curran’s was once voted “Best of Philly” for its chicken wings by Philadelphia Magazine.
Curran said the bar would be open seasonally at first but hopes to eventually keep it running year-round. He said he looks forward to working with a business-friendly council in North Wildwood.