RIO GRANDE - County Commons, in Rio Grande, previously the site of the former Kmart and Frank movie theater, had retail construction stalled by the pandemic.
Clint Bunting, developer of a proposed family entertainment complex, said the movie theater and bowling entertainment center is moving ahead, and the goal is to have the site open by next summer. Bunting and his partners are the owners of the renovated Stone Harbor Theater, among other projects.
The new complex, in Rio Grande, is set to provide access to a multi-screen movie venue, deluxe bowling alley, indoor golf simulator, and integrated eateries, along with a bar.
When asked about the project’s status, Bunting replied, “We are in the permit submittal and quote stage, which should take about a month. Once we obtain final permits and select subcontractors, we will begin the remodel construction.”
Bunting noted that “Covid is playing a significant role in the supply chain.” He added that he will have “a better understanding of the timing in late winter.”
Bunting reiterated that he and his associates are “very excited” about the project, and they continue to believe “it will be a tremendous asset to the county residents and visitors alike.”