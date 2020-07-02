TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy July 2 signed Executive Order 162, which extends the public health emergency, declared March 9, which was previously extended April 7, May 6, and June 4.
According to a release, under the Emergency Health Powers Act, a declared public health emergency expires after 30 days unless renewed.
“As the restart and recovery process goes on, ensuring access to critical resources is very important,” stated Murphy. “Extending the Public Health Emergency means that we will still be able to utilize needed resources during COVID-19 pandemic while continuing to responsibly reopen more sectors of our economy.”
Executive Order 162 extends all executive orders issued under the governor’s authority, under the Emergency Health Powers Act. It also extends all actions taken by any executive branch departments and agencies in response to the Public Health Emergency presented by the COVID-19 outbreak.
For the full text of Executive Order 162, click here.