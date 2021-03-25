Wildwood Crest Logo - Use This One

WILDWOOD CREST – Borough Commissioners discussed an ordinance, which is in the works, to ban weed sales in the borough.  

Other county towns introduced a similar ordinance, in response to New Jersey legalizing recreational marijuana. Delivery cannot be banned by municipalities under the new legislation.  

Commissioner David Thompson said he thinks the borough should walk slowly, let it play out, and see what changes come to the legislation, adding, “The whole thing is a mess.”  

Thompson, in charge of public safety, criticized the new legislation for preventing police from contacting parents of those under the influence of marijuana or alcohol on a first offense. 

“We can envision these 15-year-olds walking down the street with a beer in one hand and a joint in the other and we can’t touch them,” Thompson said.  

After introducing ordinances, many towns went to their planning board for approval before final adoption. Wildwood Crest is getting Planning Board approval first before commissioners introduce it.  

Gelzunas expects about 10-30 dispensary licenses in the state.  

“It’s not something you’re going to see, fortunately, locating in small towns. Probably in more metropolitan areas, but they will be delivering throughout the state, so I don’t think it will really matter too much where they are located,” he said.  

“Highonthefly.com,” joked Mayor Don Cabrera, suggesting a name for a potential delivery website. 

