TRENTON - Parents of underage children caught possessing marijuana, alcohol or hashish will now be notified under a new bill signed by Gov. Phil Murphy March 26.
The New Jersey Legislature unanimously passed the bill (https://bit.ly/3wiPrfT) March 25, revising the state’s recently signed bill that legalized adult marijuana use. It passed the Senate by a 36-0 vote and the Assembly by a 72-0 vote.
The legislation requires written parental notification upon the first violation for underage possession or consumption of alcohol, cannabis item, marijuana or hashish by individuals under 18.
Parents will also be notified for any subsequent violations, with the minor subject to a referral to community services.