RIO GRANDE - Veterans in Cape May County and southern New Jersey will have a new location to access health care with the opening of the new Cape May County Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC,) in Rio Grande.
According to a release, the new clinic will be moving off the U.S. Coast Guard Base, in Cape May, to the new 11,000-square-foot facility.
“Fulfilling the nation’s promise to our veterans must go beyond simply waving flags and saluting at parades; it means making sure we take care of the brave men and women who serve this country when they return home,” stated Sen. Robert Menendez. “This new, larger clinic is more convenient and more accessible, it will offer more services, and be able to serve the health care needs of South Jersey veterans.”
“Veterans across New Jersey face numerous barriers to care, with the coronavirus pandemic adding unique challenges for many,” stated Sen. Cory Booker. “As a nation, we have no more sacred duty than providing those who have served our country with the care and support they earned when they return home. I applaud the Wilmington VA for their continued commitment to ensuring our nation’s heroes have access to the quality health care they deserve through critical projects like this.”
“Our veterans deserve nothing but the best services that our nation can offer to them,” stated U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd). “This new facility is larger, offers more services, and is a closer location for many more. This is a huge win for veterans’ health care and south Jersey.”
“We are extremely proud and excited to be opening this new clinic, in Rio Grande. It a testament to our investment and a promised kept to the veterans in southern New Jersey,” stated Vince Kane, director, Wilmington VA Medical Center. “With the opening of the clinic in Rio Grande, we want to remind all veterans that our facilities have remained open during the pandemic, and we encourage all veterans to not delay essential care, especially mental health care. Our providers are there and ready to coordinate health care services.”