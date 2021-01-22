CAPE MAY - Newly installed Cape May City Council member Chris Bezaire joined the virtual Jan. 19 council meeting from his Covid hospital bed.
Bezaire, who took his seat on council Jan. 1, participated in the meeting but limited his comments, “so I don’t start a coughing fit,” he said. According to his Facebook page, the experience leaves him easily fatigued.
He was on oxygen during the meeting but was attentive and able to participate. The Zoom video of the hospital surroundings was a reminder that local government is continuing amid an ongoing pandemic.
At one point in the meeting, Bezaire said he was given Remdesivir and is hoping that will speed his recovery. As of Jan. 21, Bezaire posted he is “laid up in the hospital.”