STONE HARBOR - For over a year, Stone Harbor Borough Council pondered the potential purchase of Smuggler's Cove, an iconic spot boasting one of the borough’s oldest structures, housing a marine gas station, bait shop, and history of service to anglers, whether novices or veterans.
In the end, the borough did not act, and the property was sold.
At the April 6 council meeting, Construction Official Ray Poudrier said he received a variance request for the property, which shows the former Smuggler's Cove site will become the home for a new residential duplex.
“A very nice duplex,” Poudrier added.