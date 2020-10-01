PETERSBURG - Upper Township Committee Sept. 28 discussed the submission of the municipal self-assessment plan they will send to the state for input and approval.
“This is the start of the formal planning process with the township’s Planning Board," explained Engineer Paul Dietrich. "We are in the initial stages of getting state agencies to concur with our various initiatives to maintain and start new economic development within the township, primarily centered around our designated town centers.
"These town centers are Marmora, Seaville, Petersburg and Tuckahoe. We are also focusing on the B.L. England site, which the committee recently recommended to the township Planning Board as a parcel suitable to be considered under legislation for condemnation redevelopment. This review by the Planning Board will take place Oct. 15."