9.21.22 R&O 2.jpg

The cutterhead, Dredge Texas, owned and operated by Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company, pumps sand onto the beaches of Stone Harbor in February 2017.

 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced the award of a $28.8 million contract to Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company for the hydraulic replenishment of Avalon and Stone Harbor beaches.

