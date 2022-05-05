CAPE MAY - CityCouncil awarded a contract to the architectural firm of Mills + Schnoering for the preparation of a preservation plan and a concept design study for the Allen African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church May 3. The not-to-exceed amount for the award is $94,280.
Mayor Zack Mullock spoke on the need to get the preservation plan in place to supportseveralpotential grant opportunities that might defray the cost of renovation of the historic structure.
The church, built in the 1880s, is part of the rich history of the city’s Black community. Damaged in an electrical fire in 2019, the historic church was purchased by the city in 2021. The city’s goal throughout the purchase transaction has been to preserve the structure, restore it to health and use it for a purpose that allows for ongoing resident and visitor access.
One proposal recently made to the council is for the restored church to become the new home of a local theater group, the East Lynne Theater Company.
A preliminary project schedule incorporated as part of the authorizing resolution projects a completed preservation plan by late summer and final concept design document in September.
