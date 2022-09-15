CAPE-MAY-LOGO

CAPE MAY - City council passed a resolution Sept. 6 awarding a contract to Robert J. Conley as Special Project Architect for a new municipal police station. Conley is already under contract with the city for the new fire station under construction on Franklin Street.

