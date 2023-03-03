CREST HAVEN - Searching for historical land use. That's what some Stockton University students and Dr. Bobbi Hornbeck, curator of the county Historical Museum on Route 9, in Swainton, plan to do across from the museum.
The Board of County Commissioners gave a thumbs-up Feb. 28 to an application from the Cape May County Historical and Genealogical Society for an archeological survey and "subsurface shovel testing" of the original 18th century John Holmes property, part of the County Park.
According to the resolution, the study is scheduled between March 3 and March 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
According to County Administrator Kevin Lare, the question the students will seek to answer is: How was the 1704 Cresse section of the house used when Holmes lived in a house across Route 9 (from 1776 until he died in 1791)?
Lare stated that the original home was torn down about 1830 when his son, Robert Morris, built the current museum's main block of the Cresse-Holmes House.
"We suspect that perhaps the 1704 section was being used as John's store (he was a merchant), or that the slave he owned was living there," Lare said.
That house was on an unknown site across from the museum, which the county owns as part of the park system. No subsurface testing is planned, Lare noted.
FOP Contract Approved
At the same meeting, the board approved a contract with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 7 that covers 89 corrections police officers and corrections police sergeants from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2024.
The contract stemmed from a November 2022 memorandum of agreement between the two parties.
The average salary increase over the term of the pact is 2.6%, Lare stated.
No new provisions are contained in the contract.
"We adjusted a few existing provisions to improve operations (e.g., on-call procedures, additional pay for bilingual officers, and removal of sick time from computation of overtime)," Lare said.
He noted no changes to the health care program since the county is self-insured.
Pointing to that, and "with the assistance of our employees and their dependents, have managed our plan well, so we fared much better than government entities that are enrolled in the state (Health Benefit) plan," Lare stated.
Trail Markings OK'd
Bicyclists and pedestrians will see thermoplastic markings every tenth of a mile on the county bike path (Trail Network).
Those pavement markings will aid public safety, as users can report exact locations to police or rescue units if needed.
The board approved the $ 76,334 contract with Zone Striping Inc., of Glassboro, for the project.
Lower, Middle, and Dennis townships will reimburse the county for their portion of the trail since they are responsible for maintenance.
Middle Township has the most extensive trail, with 11.3 miles. Lower Township has 3.5 miles and Dennis Township has 2.5 miles.
The county's Open Space will administer the program.
$5.02M for Resurfacing
South State Inc., of Bridgeton, was awarded two contracts for road resurfacing totaling just over $5 million.
Tyler Road, in Woodbine and Dennis Township, will be redone for $2.13 million, while Beach Avenue, in Cape May, will be renewed for $2.9 million. According to the resolution, there were two bids for the Tyler Road project and three for the Beach Avenue project.
Meanwhile, work is ongoing on Dias Creek Road (CR 612). That project includes the installation of storm drains, as well as resurfacing.
More Parking Means Easement
Parking lot expansion at the central County Park, in Swainton, meant two conservation easement agreements with the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
The board approved two resolutions acknowledging the permanent disturbance of 0.14 acres of wetlands, 0.002 acres of emergent wetlands, and 0.022 acres of temporary impacts to freshwater wetlands.
The county will buy mitigation credits to meet the permit requirements. The easements are on Middle Township Lot 130, Block 99.02, Lot 8, Block 99.03 and Lot 24, Block 96.02.
Appointments, Reappointments
Cumberland/Salem/Cape May Workforce Development Board members were reappointed for three-year terms. They are Edward J. Geleteka, Ocean First Bank, and Elizabeth Reed, state Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Both have terms from March 1, 2023, until Feb. 28, 2026. Dr. Barbara Gaba, president of Atlantic Cape Community College, has a term from March 1, 2023, until Feb. 2, 2026.
Local Citizens Transportation Advisory Committee members were appointed or reappointed for terms from one to three years. All terms end Dec. 31.
One-year term ending in 2023:
Kathy Kugelman, Krista Fitsimons, Lenora Savich and BobbiJo Taylor.
Two-year term ending in 2024:
MaryAnn Mathews-Mason, Anne Garrison, Maryann Burke, and Jean O'Brien.
Three-year term ending in 2025:
Raymond DiMarino, Cathy Ierovante, Joyce Vera Thompson, and Stanley Zubek.