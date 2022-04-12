ww boardwalk contru

Renovations are underway on the Wildwood Boardwalk. The plan is to complete the project a few blocks at a time over multiple years. Gov. Phil Murphy's proposed budget included another $4 million, which would bring the state's total contribution to $8 million so far. 

 Michael Heenan/File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD – Gov. Phil Murphy’s 2022 budget proposal includes another $4 million for the Wildwood Boardwalk. 

 The $48.9 billion proposed budget includes $245 million for community affairs, including the $4 million line item for the Boardwalk. 

The city has decided to renovate the boardwalk in phases, with the first phase nearing completion now. Each year, for the next few years, the city plans to renovate a few blocks at a time, Wildwood Mayor Peter Byron said. 

Byron has said he thinks the whole project will cost about $35 million and has worked hard to convey the importance of the funding to the state and lobby the governor to continue the contributions.  

Senate hearings on the budget are now underway and a final vote is expected in the Legislature in May. 

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments