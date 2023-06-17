NW-STORY Anglesea Schools -JettwSign.jpg

North Wildwood City Clerk and Historian Scott Jett stands by a historical marker just unveiled, June 9, outside the North Wildwood Recreation Center. The site is where the former Central Avenue School was located 

 Christopher South

NORTH WILDWOOD – North Wildwood City Clerk and Historian Scott Jett said the former Borough of Anglesea, as North Wildwood was called until 1906, started to see a lot of development in the early 20th century, and along with it came the need for schools. 

NW-STORY Anglesea Schools Jett Presenting.jpg

North Wildwood City Clerk and Historian Scott Jett speaks about the history of schools in North Wildwood at one of his Anglesea Day presentations. Jett outlined the schools beginning in a resident’s living room in the late 1800s through the 1948 opening of what is now Wildwood Catholic Academy. 
NW-STORY Anglesea Schools Wheaton.jpg

James Wheaton, who was born in 1932 in North Wildwood, reads the historical marker for the former Central Avenue School, where he attended for a couple years before the school closed. Wheaton’s grandfather, Harry Wheaton, was a mayor of North Wildwood.

