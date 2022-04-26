OCEAN CITY – New Jersey American Water will spend the next two months replacing pipelines between 52nd and 55th street along Bay Avenue in Ocean City. The work will run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. and could run into the fall, depending on weather and supply chain issues.
Alternate traffic patterns are likely. Local traffic and emergency vehicles will be allowed access throughout construction.
The company is replacing approximately 2,800 feet of aging water lines. They are upgrading the aging 12-inch concrete water lines that were installed in the 1960s with new 12-inch PVC.
The upgrades also include the replacement of three fire hydrants along the pipeline route which stretches from 52nd Street to 55th Street along Bay Avenue.
Pioneer Pipe Contractors, a Gloucester County business, will be responsible for the execution of the project.
