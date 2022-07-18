Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SEA ISLE CITY – During public comment at Sea Isle City Council's July 12 meeting, a resident made a request that the governing body establish an ordinance permitting shark fishing from the beach.  

Solicitor Paul Baldini said the request was under review by the council and that he, himself, was also looking into it, although “your request may not be fair to other fishermen and beachgoers.”   

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments