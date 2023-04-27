OAG Logo

TRENTON – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin today (April 21) announced that the Juvenile Justice Commission (JJC), in conjunction with the Governor’s Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (JJDP) Committee, has awarded 17 grants totaling more than $369,000 to police departments (including Middle Township Police Department), schools, and non-profit organizations across the State to expand summer programs for at-risk youth. 

