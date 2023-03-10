OAG Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WEST CAPE MAY – The Division on Civil Rights (DCR) in the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office issued notices of violation to 28 municipalities, including West Cape May.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments