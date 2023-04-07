MAHALO PACKED PLANNING BOARD MEETING EUSTACE MITA

A crowd packed the Borough of Wildwood Crest Planning Board meeting April 5, where more than four-and-one-half-hours of testimony was given, both for and against a hotel proposed by ICONA Resorts Chairman Eustace Mita. Mita, holding the microphone, addressed the crowd and the board from the lectern, alongside his attorney Frank Corrado. 

 Shay Roddy

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD CREST – At a planning board meeting April 5, there was not much mahalo from the Wildwood Crest community for a proposed upscale motel project which would be named for the gracious Hawaiian expression.

MAHALO 2023 COCNEPT RENDERING

A concept drawing of the proposed Mahalo Hotel in Wildwood Crest.
MAHALO 2023 2ND FLOOR PLAN

The proposed second floor, which would be the first floor of hotel rooms, above a lobby and parking garage, shows plans for a new tower of rooms along Ocean Avenue and a second floor main pool and children's pool. 
Download PDF MAHALO SITE PLAN 2023 2.PDF
The latest site plan for the proposed Mahalo Hotel in Wildwood Crest. The Wildwood Crest Planning Board is now scheduled to hear the application for variances and site plan approval April 5, after the applicant's continuance request was granted March 1.
MAHALO-VARIANCE-CHART.JPG

A chart included in an October 2022 letter from Marc DeBlasio, an engineer for the borough, outlines the specifics of the variance requests the applicant is seeking. 
TALVACCHIA VINCE ORLANDO CROSS

At the lectern, the Mahalo's engineer Vincent Orlando (right) faces cross-examination from Nicholas Talvacchia (left), an attorney for Compass Family Resort, a neighbor of the Mahalo site. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Shay Roddy is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments