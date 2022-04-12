OCEAN CITY HOUSING AUTHORITY FILE PHOTO AFFORDABLE
FIle Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN CITY – Demolition has begun on a 50-year-old Housing Authority property that had 20 units for seniors.

Part of Pecks Beach Village, which had been damaged by repeated flooding, was closed months ago and the residents moved to a new $7 million, 32-unit complex, Speitel Commons, at Sixth Street and West Avenue, the Press of Atlantic City reported.

Now, work is underway to remove asbestos before demolition at the smaller of the two Pecks Beach properties. Across Fourth Street, another part of the Pecks Beach complex has 40 units, and the Press reported city officials have long-term plans to demolish that complex too, though a new 40-unit complex would likely be built on the site of the 20-unit complex that is under demolition now. 

Under that plan, the residents would move into the completed complex across the street and then demolition would begin on the old 40-unit building, the Press reports that Ocean City Housing Authority Board meeting minutes indicated. 

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments