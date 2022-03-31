The recommendation of an additional booster dose for those over age 50 and certain immunocompromised individuals will enhance protection against severe disease due to Covid and its variants.
The updated recommendations made March 29 from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) allow these groups who received an initial mRNA booster dose at least four months ago to be eligible for another mRNA booster. In addition, the CDC also recommended that adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine at least four months ago receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.
The New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) is ready to proceed with this next phase of booster doses and will work with vaccination partners to continue to ensure ease of access such as walk-in availability. To find a vaccination location, visit covid19.nj.gov/finder.
According to the CDC, for adults and adolescents eligible for a first booster dose, these shots are safe and provide substantial benefit. During the recent Omicron surge, those who were boosted were 21 times less likely to die from COVID-19 compared to those who were unvaccinated, and 7 times less likely to be hospitalized. The CDC and NJDOH continue to recommend that all eligible adults, adolescents, and children 5 and older be up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines, which includes getting a booster when eligible.
In a statement, the CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky said that, in collaboration with FDA and public health partners, the CDC will continue to evaluate the need for additional booster doses for all Americans.
The Department continues to work with pharmacies and other vaccine providers to support long-term care facilities and other high-risk congregate settings in ensuring on-site access for the most vulnerable communities.
New Jersey has ample vaccine supply in the state to ensure continued access, and NJDOH will continue to monitor inventory within the state and the supply from the federal government.
