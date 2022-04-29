6025451c1acc3.image.jpg

The pond at Kiwanis Park in Cape May

CAPE MAY – The Kiwanis Community Park in Cape May is receiving upgrades to ensure ADA compliance.

Engineering Design Associates (EDA) conducted a recent analysis at the park and determined that there was no ADA access from the parking area to play structures, the pond, or the gazebo. EDA also noted the lack of ADA compliant parking spaces.

Councilmember Larraine Baldwin shared that the requisite upgrades are possible after the city received a Small Cities grant of $400,000. “The City of Cape May is working diligently to upgrade all facilities so they are assessable to everyone and this grant will further that initiative,” Baldwin said.

Cape May’s engineer Vince Orlando is working with city leadership to discuss the possible design options.

The beaches in Cape May are also receiving annual ADA-compliant adjustments in preparation for the summer 2022 season. The city will make every beach access point accessible this year; all beach mats will extend at least 60 feet onto the beach.

