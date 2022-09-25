Screen Shot 2022-09-16 at 4.26.55 PM.png
Courtesy of Pineland Recycling

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE – Towns across the county have been switching trash pick-up companies ahead of 2023. The changes come after Gold Medal Environmental (GME) informed municipalities they weren’t paying enough last spring.

Recommended for you

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments