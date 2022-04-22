NJ DHS Logo.jpeg

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

TRENTON – Acenda is slated to receive a contract from the New Jersey Department of Human Services for early intervention mental health support services in Cape May County. The Department will expand the program into nine other counties and award a total of $10 million in contracts.

The announcement was made by Commissioner Sarah Adelman. She praised the expansion of early intervention services pointing out that it “will help make mental health care more accessible, responsive and equitable for all residents.”

The service will provide community-based treatment alternatives for adults with acute psychiatric symptoms, including those who have substance use disorder. The program will also function as a psychiatric urgent care clinic, intended to alleviate the burden on local hospitals. 

Under the program, Acenda will be required to continually assess and utilize demographic data of participants in the county. This stipulation is intended to ensure that programming is relevant to those it is intended to serve. 

Acenda received the contracts for Cape May and Gloucester counties. Other contract recipients range in nature from the Camden Diocese of the Catholic Church to the Biomedical and Health Sciences division at Rutgers University. 

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments