WEST CAPE MAY - The Borough of West Cape May is re-advertising its already existing Accessory Apartment Program.
Residents who choose to participate in the program will be provided with monetary subsidies.
Accessory apartments are an excellent way to make some additional money in these tough and trying economic times.
Resident participation in the program will also assist the Borough with addressing its affordable housing obligations.
The Borough can fend off high density and potentially environmentally damaging, multi-family inclusionary projects in the environmentally sensitive areas.
Applications are currently being accepted to construct an accessory apartment unit, or renovate an existing home to provide such a unit, on lots that conform with the specific zoning district minimum lot size.
Accessory apartments may be located within an existing home, or through the conversion of an existing permitted accessory structure on the same lot and may include existing and/or expanded structure construction.
The Borough provides a fixed subsidy for the creation of accessory apartment units, which must be deed restricted as a very low-income, low-income or moderate-income affordable unit for a period of 10 years. Units can contain one, two, or three bedrooms.
The provided subsidies are $70,000 for a very low-income unit, $40,000 for a low-income unit and $25,000 for a moderate-income unit.
