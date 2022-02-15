Ernie Troiano Jr., Wildwood’s former mayor, addresses the current commissioners at a meeting Feb. 9. It was Troiano’s first time back in City Hall since 2019, but he told the Herald after the meeting that there’s a “99% chance” he will run again in November 2023.
WILDWOOD – In his last meeting as Wildwood’s mayor, on New Year’s Eve 2019, Ernie Troiano Jr. said he may be back. Now, he’s putting some odds on it.
“Am I going to run again? Probably about a 99% chance,” Troiano told the Herald last week.
Troiano was the city’s mayor from 2003-2009, when he was recalled by the public over tax raises, among other issues. He began a second term as mayor in 2011, running on a ticket with the city’s current mayor, Peter Byron, then a political newcomer.
Byron said he and Troianowerefriends since the 70s, and it was Troiano who first called to encourage Byron to get into public office. However, their visionsdiffered,and their once competitive friendship deteriorated to the point where they weren’t really talking, despite still serving together in City Hall.
Byron ended up filing a lawsuit, accusing Troiano of retaliating against him politically, by stripping Byron of some of his power when he didn’t vote in line with the former mayor. The case was dismissed in 2018, but the damage was done, and in 2019, they were running with separate teams against each other.
Byron, with newcomers Steve Mikulski and Krista Fitzsimmons, campaigned hard and got the votes needed to oust Troiano.
“I learned a lot of things in the last election that I’ll make sure doesn’t happen again, but it is what it is, no sour grapes. They won,” Troiano said. “I started things and I want to finish them. I wasn’t finished.”
Byron said he wasn’t surprised or concerned by the news that Troiano is saying he plans to run.
“Let him run. Bring it on,” said Byron, who believes his team’s record so far speaks for itself.
“We did what we said. We were fiscally responsible,” Byron said. “In addition to that, all you have to do is drive around and see all the new construction going on… It’s a whole different day in the City of Wildwood. It’s not a coincidence that we get new leadership in 4400 New Jersey Avenue and now these developers are flocking back to town.”
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.