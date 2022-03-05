Stone Harbor Logo

STONE HARBOR - At its March 1 meeting, Stone Harbor Borough Council approved a proposal for engineering services and preliminary design work related to needed improvements at the 80th Street well house. The 80th Street well is a critical piece of the freshwater distribution system in the borough. 

The work will include the development of floor plans that can then be used for the conceptual design of a new chlorine disinfection system. This work authorization follows recent discussions on the council on the desirability of changing the methodology for chlorinating water. 

This project will identify the necessary modifications at the well house needed to support the change in chlorinating methodology, including those systems and well apparatus that will be required to be elevated to comply with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and borough regulations. 

