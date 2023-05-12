OAG Logo

COURT HOUSE - Each year since 2021, New Jersey law enforcement departments have had to report cases of major discipline against officers in the previous year. This week, the state attorney general released the report for 2022; 13 agencies in Cape May County are listed in the report. Seven of those reported at least one incident of major discipline for misconduct. 

