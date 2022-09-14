Water,Supply,Access,Point,,Rusty,Sewer,Cover,On,Ground,,Steel
Happycreator/Shutterstock.com

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN CITY – New Jersey American Water will replace approximately 7,300 feet of aging water main and 2,450 feet of aging wastewater main in Ocean City starting this month. The company will upgrade the aging lines that were installed as far back as the 1920s with new main along the following streets:

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments