STONE HARBOR - Responding to a question from Stone Harbor Council members,June 20,Police Chief Thomas Schutta said the borough issued 564 parking tickets in May 2023 compared to 33 in May 2022.
This year, the town went with the ParkMobile App as the only way to pay for parking. Kiosks were removed, meters dismantled and sold, anda previousapp, which was not used anywhere else in the county, wasdiscontinued.
The result, at least in the first month since the changeover, was a whopping increase in the number of residents and visitors who received parking violations.
When asked if the large growth in tickets issued meant that enforcement had been overzealous, Schutta said, “Not at all.”
What Changed?
In the first month of paid parking for a new season in the past, the police department issued one warning notice prior to issuing a ticket. This year, the department ended that practice because the app does it for them.
When a driver uses the ParkMobile App to pay and legally park, the app takes on the responsibility of warning the driver when time is running out.Using a smartphone, the driver can then increase the time and pay the extra from a restaurant table, a local shop, or anywhere else in the borough.
Those expecting a continuation of the written warning process had a rude awakening to the perils of an app-driven world.
A second change that came with the adoption of the app aids enforcement.In the past, someone had to walk around checking to see if cars had meter time remaining or it had expired.This year, the app leads the police officer directly to the offending vehicle.
The wonders of the electronic world make increasing time on the “meter” possible from anywhere, as well as identifyingthose who did not do so easier than ever before.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.