Signage, including one with ParkMobile information, at an entry point to Stone Harbor Beach. 

STONE HARBOR - Responding to a question from Stone Harbor Council members, June 20, Police Chief Thomas Schutta said the borough issued 564 parking tickets in May 2023 compared to 33 in May 2022.  

