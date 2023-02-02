Middle Thorofare Bridge

Middle Thorofare Bridge

 File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CREST HAVEN – The second of three rounds of bridge toll increases is coming March 15, when tolls for five county bridges will rise from $2 to $2.50 for most vehicles. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments