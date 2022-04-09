CAPE-MAY-LOGO

CAPE MAY - The Cape May City Zoning Board of Adjustment approved new uses for the former Morrow’s Nut House location. Four units, including a restaurant, coffee shop, clothing store, and takeout ice cream shop, will make use of the large space. 

The property at 722 Beach Drive also contains an existing restaurant, McGlade's on the Pier, which will be retained at the site without change. 

After a discussion of certain site plan review requirements that were waived and clarification of some of the board engineer’s questions, the vote to approve was unanimous.  

Zoning Board Vice Chair William Murray said the application will lead to “a nice addition to the Promenade.” 

