WASHINGTON - The alarming number of recent whale deaths has prompted 30 mayors of New Jersey coastal towns to call for immediate moratorium on all offshore wind activity pending a thorough investigation by federal and state authorities. In a letter to federal and state officials, the mayors express their concern about “the unprecedented number of whales that have washed ashore recently.” Copies of the letter have also been sent to President Joe Biden and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.
editor's pick
30 NJ Mayors Call for Immediate Moratorium on All Offshore Wind Activity
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Locations
Press Release
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Driver in Fatal H2oi Crash Rejects Plea Deal
- Police Looking for Suspects in 2 Armed Carjackings
- N. Cape May Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
- N. Cape May Man Additionally Charged with Sexual Assault of 11-Year-Old Girl
- Boardwalk Game Operator Banned for 10 Years
- Avalon Burglary Investigation Continues
- CMCo Corrections Officer Charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Minor
- Bobby Rydell Statue Seeks Home in Wildwood
- Indictments Filed Feb. 14
- $65M-$70M Luxury Resort Proposed in Dennis
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Sea isle - Stock market down 700 points the day. And yes it’s Biden’s fault because his policies have caused the spike in interest rates. Joe Biden delivers!
- Cape May County - Everytime the History channel does a show about area 51 or any of our government's locations I now have to laugh knowing this same government while keeping its own citizens in the dark has let...
- Avalon - We checked a Cape May Spouter's claim that the Biden "regime" has surrendered American authority to the "Chinese-backed" World Health Organization. The Biden administration...
- Wildwood - So, N. Wildwood is going to be sued by the DEP for a possible 12.8 million for the on-going beach issue. And who do you think will pick up the tab on that one? Beach tags anyone? They are coming,...
- Lower Township - The easiest way to stop the war is to announce full energy production of oil and gas in the US. You will Bankrupt Russia. Do something!!! Well anything but what you are currently doing.