Dead Whale in Brigantine

A necropsy performed on a humpback whale that washed ashore in Brigantine Jan. 12 revealed that the whale suffered blunt trauma injuries consistent with those from a vessel strike,” according to a post on Marine Mammal Stranding Center’s Facebook page Jan. 15. 

 Courtesy Marine Mammal Stranding Center

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WASHINGTON - The alarming number of recent whale deaths has prompted 30 mayors of New Jersey coastal towns to call for immediate moratorium on all offshore wind activity pending a thorough investigation by federal and state authorities. In a letter to federal and state officials, the mayors express their concern about “the unprecedented number of whales that have washed ashore recently.” Copies of the letter have also been sent to President Joe Biden and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments