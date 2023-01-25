3 Recognized for Community Contributions to Behavorial Health in CMCo

Pictured, from left, are Commissioner Andrew Bulakowski, Commissioner Vice-Director E. Marie Hayes, Commissioner Director Leonard Desiderio, Kyle Lindholm, Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson, Katie Faldetta, Sandra Lockhart, Terri Mascione, Maria Elena Hallion and Commissioner Will Morey.

CREST HAVEN - The Cape May Board of County Commissioners and the Cape May County Mental Health Alcohol and Drug Abuse Board recognized the work of three residents who are active in the area of behavioral health at the January 24, 2023, County Commissioners meeting. They are Kyle Lindholm from Upper Township, Katie Faldetta from Cape Assist and The Branches Outreach Center. 

