CREST HAVEN -Income-eligible Cape May County residents, aged 60 years and older are encouraged to take advantage of the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) Produce Vouchers, coordinated through the Cape May County Division of Aging and Disability Services.
This provides an opportunity to purchase locally grown produce using $30 worth of free vouchers. The vouchers are available July 1st through September 30th, until supplies last, and must be used at participating farmer’s markets only, not in grocery stores. Vouchers must be used by November 30, 2022.
Requirements for farmer’s market vouchers are as follows. The individual must be: 60 years of age or older and must have a maximum annual income of $25,152 per year for an individual or $33,876 per year for a two-person household.
Vouchers will be distributed by mail again this year. Interested residents may call the Division of Aging and Disability Services at 609-886-2784 to request an application. If all requirements are met, vouchers and a list of participating farm markets will be mailed out. Lost or stolen vouchers cannot be replaced.
Participants will receive five $6 vouchers per person, for a total of $30. They may spend one voucher at a time but will not receive change if they do not use the whole value of a voucher.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.