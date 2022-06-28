5b92d4a05a0df.image.jpg

A shopper examines goods at the full-time Wildwood Farmer's Market.

CREST HAVEN - Income-eligible Cape May County residents, aged 60 years and older are encouraged to take advantage of the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) Produce Vouchers, coordinated through the Cape May County Division of Aging and Disability Services.  

This provides an opportunity to purchase locally grown produce using $30 worth of free vouchers.  The vouchers are available July 1st through September 30th, until supplies last, and must be used at participating farmer’s markets only, not in grocery stores. Vouchers must be used by November 30, 2022.

Requirements for farmer’s market vouchers are as follows. The individual must be: 60 years of age or older and must have a maximum annual income of $25,152 per year for an individual or $33,876 per year for a two-person household.

Vouchers will be distributed by mail again this year.  Interested residents may call the Division of Aging and Disability Services at 609-886-2784 to request an application. If all requirements are met, vouchers and a list of participating farm markets will be mailed out.  Lost or stolen vouchers cannot be replaced.

Participants will receive five $6 vouchers per person, for a total of $30.  They may spend one voucher at a time but will not receive change if they do not use the whole value of a voucher.

