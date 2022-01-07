STONE HARBOR - In a 40-minute meeting Jan. 4, Stone Harbor Borough Council conducted its reorganization tasks briskly. No member of the public used the open comment period to address the mayor and council, but each council member had brief remarks on the challenges that lie ahead.
Reorganization
The first order of business under the reorganization agenda saw the oath of office administered to two council members who won their seats in the November election.
Bernadette “Bunny” Parzych assumed the seat vacated by her husband, Ray Parzych, who did not run for reelection after serving five years on the governing body.
Frank Dallahan was reelected to his seat on the council. Dallahan was first appointed to the council in 2019 to fill the vacancy created when Robert Levins resigned his seat for health reasons.
Councilman Reese Moore was unanimously chosen as council president for 2022.
Almost immediately upon assuming her seat, Bunny Parzych, the top vote-getter in November, found herself in another contest for votes, one that she narrowly lost. Parzych was nominated by Dallahan as representative of the council to the Planning Board.
Councilmember Charles Krafczek, who has served in that role, nominated Councilwoman Jennifer Gensemer. The vote was tied at 3-to-3, allowing Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour to cast the deciding vote. She picked Gensemer.
Davies-Dunhour then made the standing committee appointments, with the most noticeable change being the move of Moore from chair of the Utilities Committee to chair of Public Works. That left the Utilities Committee post for the newly elected Parzych.
Parzych said the assignment was one that the mayor would never assign to a friend.
The council rapidly passed 33 resolutions that dealt with routine business, renewing appointments, extending contracts, and approving a temporary budget.
Comments by Council Members
The traditional round of comments by each of the council members went in reverse order of seniority, starting with Parzych, as the newest member.
Parzych indicated that she may use the chairmanship of the Utilities Committee to once again strike out at the supersized steel transmission poles that she called “eyesores” in the borough. She wishes to rid the borough of the poles, while “keeping the same efficiency we had during yesterday’s storm when no one lost power.”
The pole controversy in Stone Harbor is over 5 years old. It was a factor in the campaign of Davies-Dunhour when she won the mayor’s office in 2016. It was also the political issue that brought Dallahan to public attention as an opponent of Atlantic City Electric’s infrastructure plans.
Parzych added that during her campaign for council, she came to realize that the “most pressing issue” for borough residents is “the changing landscape of new homes,” which she said means an increase in density and a loss of open space.
Robin Casper welcomed the newly elected members of the council and said that she looked forward to working with them as the council tackled important pending issues in the new year.
Gensemer cited three issues she saw of concern in 2022. One was a reliable and effective trash pickup. She called it a “foremost concern.” Gensemer then cited the need to address nuisance and tidal flooding in the borough. Finally, she said she would remain committed to fiscal responsibility.
Dallahan began his remarks with a thank you to the voters of Stone Harbor who reelected him to the governing body. He spoke of the borough’s uniqueness, indicating that an important task for the council is “keeping Stone Harbor what it is supposed to be.”
Dallahan’s remark touched on a theme often repeated at council meetings, a persistent concern that the borough is losing what makes the town unique. The phrase “old Stone Harbor” is often cited, but without specifics.
The theme was present in the debates over the rezoning of the Courts. It was front and center during the debates over Smuggler’s Cove. One could hear it loud and clear during Planning Board and council discussions of variances granted for home construction that reduce street views of open space.
Moore spoke of the privilege he felt at serving in his new role as council president, saying his seat on the borough’s governing body is something “I take very seriously.” Moore stressed the need to address “environmental resiliency” and maintain “fiscal responsibility.”
Krafczek, the longest-serving member of the current council, took the opportunity to explain why the demands of his business and family no longer allowed him to serve on the Planning Board.
He then turned his comments to “one pressing issue,” bayside flooding. He said the island is compromised along the bayfront. He urged his colleagues on the council to make the backfill of bulkheads mandatory.
The remarks from the dais were concluded with Davies-Dunhour. She reminded the public that she took the mayor’s seat five years ago and was entering her 13th year as an elected official. She told council members that 2022 would be a year of difficult decisions concerning needed investments in borough infrastructure.
Davies-Dunhour spoke of the high costs attached to critical sustainability issues, ranging from stormwater pump stations to raised streets and structures. She added that the council needs to approach these infrastructure challenges with an eye on the town’s debt, looking to innovative fiscal policies that can help meet the challenges while responsibly dealing with the issue of capital debt.
