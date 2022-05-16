AVALON - Two individuals have more than once used the public comment period of Avalon Borough Council meetings to complain about the management of the Avalon-owned Sports Fishing Club. They did so again May 11.
The individuals, John Kauterman and Kevin Dougherty, have alleged that the Fishing Club assigned slips to charter boats in a manner that is contrary to established rules. They also imply that Avalon Mayor Martin Pagliughi is personally involved in decisions that should be left to others. Dougherty has questioned the assignment of a slip for a fishing charter boat, which he feels went to someone further down on the list than his own application.
Both individuals have asked for the governing body to place a discussion of the Fishing Club operations on a council agenda. Dougherty also claimed May 11 that he was denied his full public comment time when he participated in the meeting through a remote Zoom connection.
On at least one occasion, Council President Barbara Juzaitis has indicated that matters concerning the Fishing Club are properly under the mayor’s oversight and that communications should be directed to the mayor rather than the council.
Juzaitis’ comment reflects a 2011 resolution of the governing body which, with reference to the Fishing Club, designated the mayor as “the person in charge of and control of the operation and management of such facilities.” The borough asserts that such an arrangement is in accord with the Faulkner Act mayor-council form of government, which gives the mayor executive control over departments of the municipal government, as well as supervision of municipal property and agencies.
In response to a request for comment, the borough stated that all slips have been assigned in accordance with stated borough policy. In its response, the borough stated that Kauterman remains on the list for a slip for a 36-foot boat but did not recently obtain one because his application was the most recently filed. The borough further stated that an earlier-filed request for a slip for a 55-foot boat was passed over because the available slips could not accommodate that large a vessel.
The borough has indicated that the 2011 resolution that provides authority for many aspects of the Fishing Club management is under review and may be updated. It cites an example in the resolution that assigns a role to the borough clerk that is no longer appropriate as the kind of matter that necessitates an update.
Based on Dougherty’s statement during his public comment, he plans to bring his case again before the council by coming in person to the next meeting of the governing body.