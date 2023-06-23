New Lower Township Police Officer Steven Gindville takes the oath of office from Mayor Frank Sippel as his father, Steven Gindville, holds the Bible and his mother, Tresa Gindville, waits to pin on his badge.
VILLAS – Two new patrol officers were sworn in at the Lower Township Council meeting, June 19.
Joining the Lower Township Police Department, first, was Patrolman Robert White, 20, a lifetime resident of Lower Township.
White is a 2021 graduate of Lower Cape May Regional (LCMR) High School, where he was an active member of the LCMR football team and weightlifting team.
White completed Class I Special Law Enforcement Officer (SLEO) training during his senior year of high school and worked during the summer 2021 as a Class I officer for the Wildwood Police Department.
In April 2022, he was hired by the Lower Township Police Department as a Class II officer after completing the Class II SLEO training at the Cape May County Police Academy.
White excelled as a Class II officer and was hired as a full-time officer in January 2023.
At the academy, White finished as one of the top performers in his class in physical training before graduating from the training in June 2023.
According to LTPD Police Chief Kevin Lewis, White takes great pride in being held to the highest standard and is looking forward to this new chapter in his life, as well as serving the community that turned him into the young man he is today.
At the swearing-in, White's mother, Colleen White, pinned on his badge, while his uncle Michael Cronin held the Bible.
Also sworn in was Patrolman Steven Gindville, 20. Gindville is a lifetime resident of Lower Township, where he grew up playing street hockey, ice hockey, and lacrosse.
Gindville graduated from LCMR High School in 2020. He enjoys fishing, playing sports, and spending time with friends during his off time.
Prior to being hired full time in January 2023, Gindville volunteered at the Nature Center of Cape May, where he was a teen leader in a 4-H program for approximately five years.
His first job was at Congress Hall as a busser for banquets. He was a Class II officer in Lower Township from 2021-2023.
Lewis said Gindville wishes to help the community in return for everything they have done for him. He is very motivated and dedicated to learning new things and being the best officer he can be.
Gindville's mother, Tresa Gindville, pinned on his badge and his father, Steven Gindville, held the Bible.
