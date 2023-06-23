LT-DIGEST New LTPD Offier WHite.jpg

New Lower Township Police Officer Robert White takes the oath of office from Mayor Frank Sippel as his uncle, Michael Cronin, holds the Bible and his mother, Colleen White, waits to pin on his badge. 

 Christopher South

VILLAS – Two new patrol officers were sworn in at the Lower Township Council meeting, June 19.

LT-DIGEST New LTPD Officer Gindville.jpg

New Lower Township Police Officer Steven Gindville takes the oath of office from Mayor Frank Sippel as his father, Steven Gindville, holds the Bible and his mother, Tresa Gindville, waits to pin on his badge.

