WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) today announced that it will provide $2.8 billion in competitive funding to homeless services organizations across the country for supportive services and housing programs for people experiencing homelessness. The funding opportunity reflects the Biden-Harris Administration’s continued commitment to equity and evidence-based solutions to address homelessness. It also reinforces the Administration’s commitment to boost housing supply and lower costs by supporting local engagement to increase the supply of affordable housing. Read HUD’s Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO).
$2.8 Billion in Homeless Services Funding Announced
- Town Bank - Luke 16:10-14: Whoever can be trusted with small things can also be trusted with big things. Whoever is dishonest in little things will be dishonest in big things too.
- Avalon - The vast majority of Americans will pay more in taxes as a result of Democrats' inflation bill despite President Biden's pledge not to raise taxes on those making under $400,000 per year.
- North Wildwood - Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation to help protect students from unreasonably high tuition rates that would be difficult to repay based on the wages they are likely to earn after completing a...
- Cape May County - Not for nothing! But if all of the atheist, evolutionist, agnostics, and just non believers read God’s word. I mean if you just read it; it’s a good chance you may learn something. We will always...
- Cape May - I suggest all spouters read the obit of Boston Celtic great Bill Russell and learn what sports, racism and activism is all about. What a story...What a man