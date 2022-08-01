homeless man veteran stock
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) today announced that it will provide $2.8 billion in competitive funding to homeless services organizations across the country for supportive services and housing programs for people experiencing homelessness.  The funding opportunity reflects the Biden-Harris Administration’s continued commitment to equity and evidence-based solutions to address homelessness. It also reinforces the Administration’s commitment to boost housing supply and lower costs by supporting local engagement to increase the supply of affordable housing. Read HUD’s Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO).

