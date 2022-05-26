CREST HAVEN - At the Cape May County Tourism Conference May 25, the county’s state legislative representatives had an opportunity to update the public on some of their activities in Trenton.
State Sen. Michael Testa (R-1st) kept the focus on tourism and visitor spending by calling attention to the amount of tax dollars Cape May County tourism sends to Trenton and the amount the county gets back.
The theme is a common one in the state’s southern-most county where tourism generates vastly more money for Trenton than the county ever sees returned.
Testa noted that in 2021, visitor activity in the county generated $619 million in tax revenue, the equivalent of almost $1.7 million a day. The county, he said, received back $1 million of that tax revenue. Testa said he was introducing legislation to ensure that Cape May County would receive 50% of the tax revenue its tourism industry produces.
Assemblyman Antwan McClellan (R-1st) pointed to the bill the governor will sign to establish the Black History Heritage Trail, which will begin in Cape May and move to the northern parts of the state. McClellan also spoke of efforts to loosen restrictions on municipalities seeking Coastal Area Facility Review Act (CAFRA) permits.
Assemblyman Erik Simonsen (R-1st) emphasized the importance of listening to the local municipal officials “who know what is best for their communities.” Simonsen, the former mayor of Lower Township, highlighted efforts to increase the availability of state funds for the removal of abandoned boats from county harbors and waterways.
