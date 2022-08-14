Gallery 1.jpg

Diana Cutshall, of Town Bank, opened her “Free Little Art Gallery” this year to bring people together and make them smile.

TOWN BANK - Diana Cutshall hopes to bring people together and put a smile on their faces with the opening of her “Free Little Art Gallery” at the corner of Brookdale Road and Clubhouse Drive, in Town Bank.

Gallery 2.jpg

This “Free Little Art Gallery” can be found on Brookdale Road and Clubhouse Drive, in Town Bank.

