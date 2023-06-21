Salute.jpg

The still intact flag gets a final salute from the members of Boy Scout Troop 73, West Cape May, before it is cut into sections to be burned, following protocol for a dignified retirement of the U.S. flag – Old Glory.

DEL HAVEN – Members of Boy Scout Troop 73, West Cape May, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 386, Cape May, participated in a flag retirement ceremony on Flag Day, June 14, at Cape May County Park South in Del Haven. 

Members of Boy Scout Troop 73, West Cape May, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 386, Cape May, are shown with the lid that will cover the burning station.
Shown with Zachary DuFault, center in Boy Scouts of America uniform, from left, are John Altieri, from VFW Post 386 Home Association, Ginny Heim, Eagle Scout Andrew Heim, Al Heim, DuFault’s father, Joseph DuFault, his mother, Tracey DuFault, and his grandfather, Fred Boyle.
Scouts from Boy Scout Troop 73, West Cape May, cut each stripe from the flag to be placed in the burning station as part of the protocol for retiring an old flag.
Boy Scout Bugler Garrett DeMarzo plays taps near the end of the flag retirement ceremony held on Flag Day at Cape May County Park South in Del Haven.  

