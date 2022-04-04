Wildwood Fire Department Logo

The Wildwood City Fire Department releases their March 2022 statistics: 

Members of the Wildwood City Fire Department responded to 290 fire and emergency medical related incidents for the month of March 2022. Members of the department also conducted 174 Fire Safety Inspections for the month.      

The statistics for the month are as follows:   

Squad Company 3 responded to the following incidents: 

Fires  

(including building fires, cooking fires, rubbish fires, vehicle fires) 

 

Rescue/EMS  

(MVA’s, medical assists, elevator entrapments, water rescues) 

 

65 

Hazardous Conditions  

(gas leaks, electrical hazards, aircraft stand-by) 

 

28 

Service Calls  

(animal rescues, assist police department, public assists) 

 

11 

Good Intent Calls  

(smoke scares, odor of smoke, investigations with no incident) 

 

False Alarm & False Calls 

(malfunctioning alarm systems, malicious alarms, unintentional alarms)  

 

26 

 

Total Engine Company Responses  

138 

                                                                                                                              

Ambulance 3 responded to the following incidents: 

Alcohol, drugs, overdose, toxins 

11 

Cardiac, chest pains, hypotension, hypertension 

Bleeding, trauma, injuries, assaults 

14 

Weakness, malaise, sickness, dizziness, pain 

52 

Respiratory, shortness of breath, dyspnea 

Seizure, stroke, neurological, unconscious, syncopal episodes, diabetic, hypoglycemic, altered mental status  

13 

 

Behavioral, depression, suicidal, anxiety, hallucination  

14 

General (DOA, fever, dehydration, allergic reaction, OB/Gyn.) 

31 

Total Emergency Medical Service Responses 

152

Locations

