The Wildwood City Fire Department releases their January 2022 statistics:

Members of the Wildwood City Fire Department responded to 340 fire and emergency medical related incidents for the month of January 2022. Members of the department also conducted 117 Fire Safety Inspections for the month.      

The statistics for the month are as follows:  

Squad Company 3 responded to the following incidents: 

Fires  

(including building fires, cooking fires, rubbish fires, vehicle fires) 

 

Rescue/EMS  

(MVA’s, medical assists, elevator entrapments, water rescues) 

 

75 

Hazardous Conditions  

(gas leaks, electrical hazards, aircraft stand-by) 

 

16 

Service Calls  

(animal rescues, assist police department, public assists) 

 

35 

Good Intent Calls  

(smoke scares, odor of smoke, investigations with no incident) 

 

13 

False Alarm & False Calls 

(malfunctioning alarm systems, malicious alarms, unintentional alarms)  

 

37 

 

Total Engine Company Responses  

182 

                                                                                                                              

Ambulance 3 responded to the following incidents: 

Alcohol, drugs, overdose, toxins 

Cardiac, chest pains, hypotension, hypertension 

12 

Bleeding, trauma, injuries, assaults 

17 

Weakness, malaise, sickness, dizziness, pain 

44 

Respiratory, shortness of breath, dyspnea 

11 

Seizure, stroke, neurological, unconscious, syncopal episodes, diabetic, hypoglycemic, altered mental status  

17 

 

Behavioral, depression, suicidal, anxiety, hallucination  

12 

General (DOA, fever, dehydration, allergic reaction, OB/Gyn.) 

38 

Total Emergency Medical Service Responses 

158

Locations

