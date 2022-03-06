Wildwood Fire Department Logo

WILDWOOD - Members of the Wildwood City Fire Department responded to 243 fire and emergency medical related incidents for the month of February 2022. Members of the department also conducted 126 Fire Safety Inspections for the month.      

The statistics for the month are as follows:   

Squad Company 3 responded to the following incidents: 

Fires  

(including building fires, cooking fires, rubbish fires, vehicle fires) 

 

Rescue/EMS  

(MVA’s, medical assists, elevator entrapments, water rescues) 

 

38 

Hazardous Conditions  

(gas leaks, electrical hazards, aircraft stand-by) 

 

11 

Service Calls  

(animal rescues, assist police department, public assists) 

 

15 

Good Intent Calls  

(smoke scares, odor of smoke, investigations with no incident) 

 

10 

False Alarm & False Calls 

(malfunctioning alarm systems, malicious alarms, unintentional alarms)  

 

25 

 

Total Engine Company Responses  

104 

                                                                                                                              

Ambulance 3 responded to the following incidents: 

Alcohol, drugs, overdose, toxins 

11 

Cardiac, chest pains, hypotension, hypertension 

Bleeding, trauma, injuries, assaults 

23 

Weakness, malaise, sickness, dizziness, pain 

51 

Respiratory, shortness of breath, dyspnea 

11 

Seizure, stroke, neurological, unconscious, syncopal episodes, diabetic, hypoglycemic, altered mental status  

 

Behavioral, depression, suicidal, anxiety, hallucination  

10 

General (DOA, fever, dehydration, allergic reaction, OB/Gyn.) 

21 

Total Emergency Medical Service Responses 

139

Locations

