284988321_379163954248783_848140088328716020_n.jpg

Firefighters assess the attic fire at 204 West Maple Avenue.

 Wildwood Fire Department via Facebook

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD – Wildwood Fire Department responded to and extinguished an evening house fire Memorial Day weekend.

Just before 10 p.m. May 29, firefighters responded to 204 W. Maple Avenue for a dwelling fire. All building occupants were safely evacuated when the department arrived. They told fire officials the fire was in the attic.

generic nighttime fire truck.jpg

Ladder trucks arrive at the blaze on Maple Avenue.

Targeting the moderate smoke on the second floor of the two-story duplex, firefighters placed the blaze under control in less than 15 minutes. 

The home was damaged by fire in the attic, damaged by smoke on the second floor and damaged by water throughout. The Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office determined a faulty ventilation fan on the second floor as the source. 

The Wildwood Fire Department remained on scene to assist occupants with removing their belongings before clearing the scene.

284840658_379163690915476_8651977419444368091_n.jpg

Smoke can be seen filling the second floor of 204 W. Maple Avenue.

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments